Borrell: At year's end, Russia again inflicts 'despicable attacks' on Ukrainians; EU to continue standing by Kyiv in 2023

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that at the end of the year Russia is again inflicting "despicable attacks" on Ukrainians and assures that the EU will continue to support Ukraine in the new year 2023.

He made this entry on Saturday, New Year's Eve, on his Twitter page.

"In 2022, Russia decided to fully abandon commitments to basic human rights and to attack Ukraine and global security. At the year's end, Putin tries once again to force Ukrainians into darkness with despicable attacks. We are resolved to continue standing by Ukraine, also in 2023," Borrel said.