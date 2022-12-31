Facts

One person dies, 22 injured, 15 of them hospitalized as a result of Saturday's shelling of Kyiv - Klitschko

As a result of the missile attack on Kyiv on Saturday, one person died, 22 were injured, 15 of them were hospitalized, seven were treated on the spot, three hospitalized are in serious condition, said mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko.

"According to the latest data, as a result of the Russian attack on the capital, one person died and 22 were injured. 15 victims were hospitalized in medical facilities in Kyiv, seven received medical assistance on the spot," he wrote on Facebook on Saturday evening.

The mayor of the capital also emphasized that three hospitalized are in serious condition.

