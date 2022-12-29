Shmyhal on consequences of shelling: there are hits, damage to energy facilities

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that a number of energy facilities in Ukraine were damaged as a result of the morning missile attack by the Russian occupiers.

"The tenth large-scale attack, Russia is trying to deprive Ukrainians of light before the New Year. The enemy made a high stake on this attack, prepared it for two weeks. The Ukrainian air defense forces demonstrated an incredible level of dexterity and efficiency. A total of 54 out of 69 missiles were shot down," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

At the same time, according to the prime minister, there were hits and damage, in particular, to energy facilities.

"In some areas, emergency power outages may be applied to avoid accidents in the grids. Our power engineers are already working to repair everything. Grateful to the air defense, the armed forces, doctors, rescuers and everyone involved in eliminating the consequences of shelling," Shmyhal summed up.