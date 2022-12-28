New NATO standards being determined in Ukraine – Zelensky in address to parliament

It is in Ukraine that our heroic fighters are determining new NATO standards, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said, addressing the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

"The standards we share with our North Atlantic allies. The allies! And not just partners," he said.

Zelensky assured that "the time will come when the brands of Ukrainian weapons will also be of interest to the world. We are capable of producing missiles, sea drones, armored vehicles, aircraft and other types of weapons. We are already making them."

"All this is ours. Stuhna, Vilkha, Neptune and others. Let's thank our producers. The Ukrainian military industry has been and will be one of the most powerful in Europe and the world," he said.