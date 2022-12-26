Facts

20:45 26.12.2022

USA develops special plan to prepare Patriot SAM battery for operation in Ukraine in less than six months – Kuleba

USA develops special plan to prepare Patriot SAM battery for operation in Ukraine in less than six months – Kuleba

The U.S. government has developed a special plan to get the battery of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system ready for operation in Ukraine in less than six months, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

The minister told The Associated Press that he was "absolutely satisfied" with the results of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the United States last week.

Kuleba also said the U.S. government has developed a special plan to prepare the Patriot missile battery for operation in Ukraine in less than six months, although training usually takes up to a year.

