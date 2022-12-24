Facts

17:25 24.12.2022

French Defense Minister to visit Ukraine – media

1 min read
French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu will visit Kyiv on Wednesday, December 28, BFM TV reports.

"On December 28, 2022, Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu will visit Ukraine to demonstrate to the Ukrainian authorities France's unwavering support since the outbreak of the war on February 24," the message reads.

The exact program of the visit is still unknown, but it is reported that Lecornu will meet with Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov, and will also take part in commemorative events in honor of the fallen soldiers in Kyiv.

