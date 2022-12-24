Facts

13:56 24.12.2022

Main deterrent to invaders' advance is lack of ammo – British intelligence

Russian occupiers are experiencing a shortage of ammunition in Ukraine and measures to reduce the shortage of personnel remain the main reason hindering their advance in Ukraine, according to a defense intelligence report tweeted by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Saturday.

"Russia has augmented its force in Ukraine with tens of thousands of reservists since October. Despite the easing of its immediate personnel shortages, a shortage of munitions highly likely remains the key limiting factor on Russian offensive operations," the report notes.

According to British intelligence, the vulnerability of Russia's current operational scheme lies in the fact that even the simple conduct of defensive operations along a long front line requires a significant daily consumption of shells and missiles.

"Russia has likely limited its long-range missile strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure to around once a week due to the limited availability of cruise missiles. Similarly, Russia is unlikely to have increased its stockpile of artillery munitions enough to enable large-scale offensive operations," the report notes.

Tags: #british_intelligence
