SOE Medical Procurement purchases 13 armored vehicles for military medics worth UAH 124 mln under UNITED24 initiative

The state-owned enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine, under the UNITED24 initiative, purchased 13 Gurkha MPV armored vehicles worth UAH 124 million from the Canadian manufacturer Terradyne for the military evacuation.

According to the state enterprise in a press release, off-road vehicles are designed to evacuate soldiers from the front line to the nearest medical facility.

The cars will be delivered to the front-line territory in 2023.