Reznikov: Ukraine needs 300 tanks, 600-700 IFVs, 500 howitzers for specific operation

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valeriy Zaluzhny, speaking about the need for 300 tanks, 600-700 infantry fighting vehicles, 500 howitzers for victory, had in mind the needs of a specific operation, but for complete de-occupation of Ukrainian lands as of 1991, more equipment and weapons are needed, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"I would clarify the thought of General Zaluzhny, because not everyone read everything correctly. He said that he could win this war as a whole, and separately named that number of needs for a specific operation. Therefore, this is a victory in one specific operation, and yes, these figures are realistic," Reznikov said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

According to Reznikov, given the help of Ukraine's partners and the capacity of the domestic military-industrial complex, these figures are realistic.

"But for a complete victory, complete de-occupation of Ukrainian lands as of 1991, including Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk, of course, more equipment and weapons are needed, about which we inform our partners," the minister stressed.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, in an interview with The Economist said that he could win the war, but more weapons are needed.