Facts

17:25 20.12.2022

Reznikov: Ukraine needs 300 tanks, 600-700 IFVs, 500 howitzers for specific operation

2 min read
Reznikov: Ukraine needs 300 tanks, 600-700 IFVs, 500 howitzers for specific operation

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valeriy Zaluzhny, speaking about the need for 300 tanks, 600-700 infantry fighting vehicles, 500 howitzers for victory, had in mind the needs of a specific operation, but for complete de-occupation of Ukrainian lands as of 1991, more equipment and weapons are needed, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"I would clarify the thought of General Zaluzhny, because not everyone read everything correctly. He said that he could win this war as a whole, and separately named that number of needs for a specific operation. Therefore, this is a victory in one specific operation, and yes, these figures are realistic," Reznikov said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

According to Reznikov, given the help of Ukraine's partners and the capacity of the domestic military-industrial complex, these figures are realistic.

"But for a complete victory, complete de-occupation of Ukrainian lands as of 1991, including Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk, of course, more equipment and weapons are needed, about which we inform our partners," the minister stressed.

Earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, in an interview with The Economist said that he could win the war, but more weapons are needed.

Tags: #reznikov

MORE ABOUT

11:05 07.12.2022
There is no question of additional mobilization in Ukraine – Reznikov

There is no question of additional mobilization in Ukraine – Reznikov

17:42 02.12.2022
Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

Reznikov on petition to cut off electricity, water to Russian embassy in Prague: time for terrorist to get taste of what they doing to civilian population of Ukraine

16:54 28.11.2022
Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

Russia launches more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine for nine months – Reznikov

17:44 22.11.2022
Occupation forces have 13% of Iskander, 37% of Kalibr, half of Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles left in stock – Reznikov

Occupation forces have 13% of Iskander, 37% of Kalibr, half of Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles left in stock – Reznikov

13:29 18.11.2022
Next year, Ukraine to be able to independently meet all the needs of defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets – Reznikov

Next year, Ukraine to be able to independently meet all the needs of defense forces in bulletproof vests and helmets – Reznikov

17:08 07.11.2022
New supervisory boards of five alienated enterprises formed – Reznikov

New supervisory boards of five alienated enterprises formed – Reznikov

15:04 05.11.2022
Reznikov sends Zelensky, Stefanchuk, Shmyhal report on Defense Ministry team's key one-year results at post of Defense Minister

Reznikov sends Zelensky, Stefanchuk, Shmyhal report on Defense Ministry team's key one-year results at post of Defense Minister

15:15 26.10.2022
AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

AFU's advance in south slows down due to rainy weather – Reznikov

12:14 26.10.2022
Ukraine awaits US deliveries of Switchblade 600 drones – Reznikov

Ukraine awaits US deliveries of Switchblade 600 drones – Reznikov

09:31 24.10.2022
Kyiv invites UN, IAEA to visit Ukraine in response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – Reznikov

Kyiv invites UN, IAEA to visit Ukraine in response to Russia's nuclear blackmail – Reznikov

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive 10,000 Starlink terminals in coming months – Minister of Digital Transformation

Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

Venice Commission publishes conclusions on draft law on Constitutional Court reform

Defense not of Donbas, but of Ukraine upon your shoulders – Zelensky to military in Bakhmut

Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

LATEST

Ukraine to receive 10,000 Starlink terminals in coming months – Minister of Digital Transformation

About 1,000 transformers, 5,000 generators attracted from partners to restore Ukraine's power system – Kuleba

Kuleba on Putin-Lukashenko meeting: whatever they agree on, Ukraine ready for it

Russia carries out largest Shahed-136 shelling on Dec 19 – speaker of Air Force Command

Venice Commission publishes conclusions on draft law on Constitutional Court reform

Enemy starts launching smaller Iranian drone Shahed-131 in Ukraine – speaker of Air Force Command

Defense not of Donbas, but of Ukraine upon your shoulders – Zelensky to military in Bakhmut

Member of Bundestag Lindner arrives on visit to Kyiv

Ukraine preparing for official steps proving Russia's illegal presence in UN Security Council – Kuleba

Zelensky visits Bakhmut, awards servicemen – Defense Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD