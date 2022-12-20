Facts

16:55 20.12.2022

Kuleba on Putin-Lukashenko meeting: whatever they agree on, Ukraine ready for it

Kuleba on Putin-Lukashenko meeting: whatever they agree on, Ukraine ready for it

 During the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, who is not considered the legally elected President of Belarus in the United States and the EU, no critical decisions were made, at the same time, Ukraine is ready for any scenarios, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The meeting between Putin and Lukashenko is another dance in their performance. According to the information that we have now, no critical decisions were made at this meeting. Putin continues to persuade Lukashenko to maximally promote the activities of the Russian Armed Forces. We can say that already a number of Belarusian military infrastructure facilities are under Russia's control, and the Belarusian military is actually removed from influencing these processes," he said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

According to Kuleba, "nothing dramatic, of what we know, happened at this meeting." In addition, another meeting between Putin and Lukashenko is planned soon.

"We are ready for any scenarios, no matter what they agree on, Ukraine is ready for this," Kuleba said.

Tags: #kuleba

