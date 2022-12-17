Facts

11:39 17.12.2022

Hungary stands for accelerating Ukraine's integration into EU, but considers important to maintain ties with Russia – PM's adviser

Hungary calls for accelerating the process of Ukraine's integration into the European Union, but notes the importance of maintaining ties with Russia, Bloomberg reports citing adviser to the Hungarian Prime Minister Balazs Orban.

"The Hungarian position is based on the idea of connectivity," the adviser to the Hungarian Prime Minister said, speaking about the approach of Budapest towards Russia.

"So we should not separate us from each other," he added.

At the same time, according to him, it is important that the EU member states step up the process of Ukraine's entry into the bloc.

"Member states should put pressure on the commission to speed up the process," he said.

