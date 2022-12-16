Facts

16:37 16.12.2022

Ten missiles shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region – local authorities

1 min read
Ten missiles shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region – local authorities

The Ukrainian air defense forces shot down ten Russian missiles in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday, December 16, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"Our defenders shot down ten Russian missiles in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region. Glory to our air defense," he said on the Telegram channel.

Head of Kryvyi Rih Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul said that emergency power outages were introduced in the city.

There were 596 people in the coalmines at the moment of the strike, he said, adding that 112 people have been evacuated and rescue operations continues.

The hospitals have been connected to generators, Vilkul said.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region

MORE ABOUT

18:54 23.09.2022
Two Russian UAVs shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region

Two Russian UAVs shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region

09:29 25.08.2022
Death toll in missile strikes in Chaplyne rises to 25 – President's Office dpty head

Death toll in missile strikes in Chaplyne rises to 25 – President's Office dpty head

09:24 25.08.2022
At night, invaders fire on four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, eight wounded, including three children – police chief

At night, invaders fire on four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, eight wounded, including three children – police chief

09:04 25.08.2022
Death toll in missile strike in Chaplyne rises to 22 – Zelensky

Death toll in missile strike in Chaplyne rises to 22 – Zelensky

09:10 22.08.2022
Invaders fire at Zelenodolska community of Dnipropetrovsk region using Uragan MLRS; woman killed, six wounded, including child

Invaders fire at Zelenodolska community of Dnipropetrovsk region using Uragan MLRS; woman killed, six wounded, including child

10:23 10.08.2022
Invaders shell Nikopol district from territory of Zaporizhia NPP – Yermak

Invaders shell Nikopol district from territory of Zaporizhia NPP – Yermak

09:48 10.08.2022
Number of people killed as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district up to 13 people

Number of people killed as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district up to 13 people

09:28 04.08.2022
Invaders fire at Nikopol, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, woman wounded – local authorities

Invaders fire at Nikopol, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, woman wounded – local authorities

18:44 20.07.2022
Impossible to harvest over 12,000 ha in Dnipropetrovsk region – local governor

Impossible to harvest over 12,000 ha in Dnipropetrovsk region – local governor

18:53 19.07.2022
Enemy shells recreation center in Nikopol, tractor brigade in Zelenodilska community, no casualties reported

Enemy shells recreation center in Nikopol, tractor brigade in Zelenodilska community, no casualties reported

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia fires 76 missiles at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, 60 of them destroyed – Zaluzhny

Kyiv Metro does not operate due to power limitations after missile attacks – chief engineer

Missile strike again lead to loss of over 50% of energy system consumption, or blackout – Ukrenergo

Kyiv attacked by over 40 missiles, 37 downed – local authorities

Over 60 missiles already known to have flown over Ukraine – AFU spokesperson

LATEST

White House announces next security assistance package for Ukraine – media

Russia's terrorist attack once again leads to damage, disconnection of DTEK's power facility from grid

Council of EU approved ninth package of sanctions against Russia, introduces restrictions against energy, mining sectors, banned export of drones

Russia fires 76 missiles at Ukraine's critical infrastructure, 60 of them destroyed – Zaluzhny

Kyiv Metro does not operate due to power limitations after missile attacks – chief engineer

Missile strike again lead to loss of over 50% of energy system consumption, or blackout – Ukrenergo

Kyiv attacked by over 40 missiles, 37 downed – local authorities

First US shipment of emergency repair equipment already arrived in Ukraine – US Ambassador

Over 60 missiles already known to have flown over Ukraine – AFU spokesperson

Emergency blackouts introduced across country over arrivals at power facilities

AD
AD
AD
AD