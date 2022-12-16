Ten missiles shot down over Dnipropetrovsk region – local authorities

The Ukrainian air defense forces shot down ten Russian missiles in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday, December 16, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko has said.

"Our defenders shot down ten Russian missiles in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region. Glory to our air defense," he said on the Telegram channel.

Head of Kryvyi Rih Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul said that emergency power outages were introduced in the city.

There were 596 people in the coalmines at the moment of the strike, he said, adding that 112 people have been evacuated and rescue operations continues.

The hospitals have been connected to generators, Vilkul said.