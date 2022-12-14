Rada complies with all EC's recommendations for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has fulfilled all the recommendations of the European Commission necessary to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Chairman of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"We can say with confidence that the Verkhovna Rada has done its part of the work and adopted all the necessary systemic bills to implement the recommendations of the European Commission," the Verkhovna Rada press service said on Wednesday, citing Stefanchuk.

He said seven recommendations of the European Commission, some of which were to be implemented by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine received on June 23 when receiving the status of a candidate country for EU membership.

The head of parliament listed the bills needed to start negotiations on joining the EU and adopted by parliament in the last less than six months. These are the law on the reform of the Constitutional Court (on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine to improve the procedure for selecting candidates for the position of a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on a competitive basis), the laws on media and on national minorities.

Stefanchuk recalled the adoption of anti-money laundering laws (On amendments to laws on simplification of the procedure for information required for financial monitoring; on ratification of the additional protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism; on amendments to the law on prevention and counteraction to legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime or terrorist financing and financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction to protect the financial system of Ukraine from the state carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine, and to adapt legislation to certain FATF standards and the requirements of Directive (EU) 2018/843.

He said the Verkhovna Rada also continued judicial reform by electing two members of the High Council of Justice according to its quota.

"I thank the MPs of Ukraine, who supported all the decisions that bring us closer to the EU. Thanks to our European partners and allies. Our course is full membership in the European Union," Stefanchuk said.