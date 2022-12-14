Facts

11:41 14.12.2022

Rada complies with all EC's recommendations for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanchuk

2 min read
Rada complies with all EC's recommendations for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanchuk

 The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has fulfilled all the recommendations of the European Commission necessary to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Chairman of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"We can say with confidence that the Verkhovna Rada has done its part of the work and adopted all the necessary systemic bills to implement the recommendations of the European Commission," the Verkhovna Rada press service said on Wednesday, citing Stefanchuk.

He said seven recommendations of the European Commission, some of which were to be implemented by the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine received on June 23 when receiving the status of a candidate country for EU membership.

The head of parliament listed the bills needed to start negotiations on joining the EU and adopted by parliament in the last less than six months. These are the law on the reform of the Constitutional Court (on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine to improve the procedure for selecting candidates for the position of a judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine on a competitive basis), the laws on media and on national minorities.

Stefanchuk recalled the adoption of anti-money laundering laws (On amendments to laws on simplification of the procedure for information required for financial monitoring; on ratification of the additional protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism; on amendments to the law on prevention and counteraction to legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime or terrorist financing and financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction to protect the financial system of Ukraine from the state carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine, and to adapt legislation to certain FATF standards and the requirements of Directive (EU) 2018/843.

He said the Verkhovna Rada also continued judicial reform by electing two members of the High Council of Justice according to its quota.

"I thank the MPs of Ukraine, who supported all the decisions that bring us closer to the EU. Thanks to our European partners and allies. Our course is full membership in the European Union," Stefanchuk said.

Tags: #ukraine_eu #stefanchuk

MORE ABOUT

14:37 07.12.2022
Stefanchuk calls on Lithuanian, Polish parliaments to convince EC to start talks on Ukraine's accession to EU during Swedish presidency

Stefanchuk calls on Lithuanian, Polish parliaments to convince EC to start talks on Ukraine's accession to EU during Swedish presidency

18:30 07.11.2022
Stefanchuk: World must show Russia its place

Stefanchuk: World must show Russia its place

13:58 12.09.2022
Stefanchuk to take part in G7 speaker meeting this week

Stefanchuk to take part in G7 speaker meeting this week

11:12 12.09.2022
Stefanchuk expects Ukraine to be ready for talks on full EU membership by late 2022

Stefanchuk expects Ukraine to be ready for talks on full EU membership by late 2022

17:51 05.09.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine, EU sign five agreements at once that bring our country closer to joining EU

Shmyhal: Ukraine, EU sign five agreements at once that bring our country closer to joining EU

16:16 17.08.2022
Stefanchuk announces stage of work of Verkhovna Rada leadership with parliaments of African countries to dispel Russia's myths about Ukraine

Stefanchuk announces stage of work of Verkhovna Rada leadership with parliaments of African countries to dispel Russia's myths about Ukraine

13:05 22.07.2022
Ukraine plans to create 'dream team' for monitoring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements – Stefanchuk

Ukraine plans to create 'dream team' for monitoring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements – Stefanchuk

18:19 28.06.2022
Now eight areas of sectoral negotiations with EU are underway – Shmyhal at meeting with Zelensky

Now eight areas of sectoral negotiations with EU are underway – Shmyhal at meeting with Zelensky

10:57 24.06.2022
Stefanchuk: granting Ukraine EU candidate status is recognition of achievements in development of democratic society

Stefanchuk: granting Ukraine EU candidate status is recognition of achievements in development of democratic society

16:02 15.06.2022
Zelensky: Providing Ukraine with EU candidacy right now is proving that European unification is real

Zelensky: Providing Ukraine with EU candidacy right now is proving that European unification is real

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy's 12 missile, air strikes, over 60 MLRS attacks recorded over day – AFU General Staff

Air defense, electronic warfare already destroy 13 kamikaze drones – local authorities

Fragment of downed drone damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv center – local authorities

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

LATEST

SOME 64 AFU FIGHTERS, US CITIZEN RETURNING HOME WITHIN ANOTHER PRISONER EXCHANGE - YERMAK

Bergamo to finance creation of 11 Points of Invincibility in Bucha – Italian Embassy

Enemy's 12 missile, air strikes, over 60 MLRS attacks recorded over day – AFU General Staff

Air defense, electronic warfare already destroy 13 kamikaze drones – local authorities

Fragment of downed drone damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv center – local authorities

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

Fragment of downed drone damaged two administrative buildings in Kyiv center – local authorities

Most Shahed drones shot down by air defense in Kyiv region – local authorities

Zelensky calls on New Zealand to support environmental safety, demining in Ukraine

New Zealand to assign almost $2 mln for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD