Kuleba considers blackout scenario in Ukraine realistic

The scenario of a total blackout in Ukraine is realistic, but there will be no mass migration of citizens abroad for this reason, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes.

As the minister emphasized in an interview with ARD, Ukraine needs generators and transformers to cope with the consequences of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure facilities.

He also noted that he considers the scenario of a total blackout in Ukraine to be realistic, but he does not expect Ukrainians to leave the country en masse due to the unstable situation in winter. The minister assumes that people will go to the countryside, "where there is an opportunity to heat the premises with firewood."

Kuleba thanked Germany for helping Ukraine, and added that "the best way to stop Russia is, of course, weapons."