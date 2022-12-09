Facts

09:04 09.12.2022

Zaluzhny discusses situation at front with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces

Zaluzhny discusses situation at front with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, discussed the situation at the front with head of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of France, Thierry Burkhard, stressed that the massive use of missiles by the Russian Federation on civilian objects actualizes the issue of strengthening the air defense of Ukraine.

"I had a phone conversation with General Thierry Burkhard, French Chief of Defence. We have discussed the situation on the front line of the russia-Ukraine war. I have emphasized the enemy’s en masse missiles and UAVs attacks on civilian targets that no doubt keeps Ukrainian air defense augmentation issues up-to-date," Zelensky said on the Telegram channel.

He also thanked his French counterpart and the entire people of France for their support and military assistance.

