Facts

19:05 08.12.2022

Ukraine's SBI joins International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities

1 min read
The State Bureau of Investigations of Ukraine (SBI) has become a member of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA, headquartered in Hong Kong). This decision was approved at the 12th general meeting of the organization members, the SBI said on its website on Thursday.

"Membership in the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities will help to extend the SBI's contacts with the leading world anti-corruption agencies. It will allow to develop common international strategies and hold constructive discussions aimed at the development of institutions and communities and based on goodness and rule of law," it said.

The SBI emphasized that this step is a new sign of integration of the domestic and European anti-corruption programs.

