Constitutional Court upholds resignation of three judges

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine upheld the resignation of three judges, Iryna Zavhorodnia, Serhiy Sas and Ihor Slidenko, at a meeting on Wednesday, the court's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"On Wednesday, a special plenary session of the Constitutional Court was held, which considered the issue of the resignation of three judges on the basis of their applications. As a result of the meeting, the judges supported the resignation of judges Slidenko, Sas and Zavhorodnia," head of the Communications Department of the Constitutional Court and International Cooperation Maryana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk said.

Thus, according to her, there are now 13 judges in the Constitutional Court, 12 are needed for a quorum.