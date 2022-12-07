Facts

12:56 07.12.2022

Constitutional Court upholds resignation of three judges

1 min read
Constitutional Court upholds resignation of three judges

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine upheld the resignation of three judges, Iryna Zavhorodnia, Serhiy Sas and Ihor Slidenko, at a meeting on Wednesday, the court's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"On Wednesday, a special plenary session of the Constitutional Court was held, which considered the issue of the resignation of three judges on the basis of their applications. As a result of the meeting, the judges supported the resignation of judges Slidenko, Sas and Zavhorodnia," head of the Communications Department of the Constitutional Court and International Cooperation Maryana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk said.

Thus, according to her, there are now 13 judges in the Constitutional Court, 12 are needed for a quorum.

Tags: #constitutional_court

MORE ABOUT

19:14 07.10.2022
Ukraine appeals to Austria for extradition of Constitutional Court ex-Chairman Tupytsky

Ukraine appeals to Austria for extradition of Constitutional Court ex-Chairman Tupytsky

16:58 03.10.2022
Ukraine's Constitutional Court insists on termination of Russia's membership in World Conference on Constitutional Justice

Ukraine's Constitutional Court insists on termination of Russia's membership in World Conference on Constitutional Justice

16:32 26.09.2022
Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on competitive selection of judges for Constitutional Court at one of next sessions – Stefanchuk

Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on competitive selection of judges for Constitutional Court at one of next sessions – Stefanchuk

14:37 27.07.2022
Rada appoints Sovhyria as judge of Constitutional Court

Rada appoints Sovhyria as judge of Constitutional Court

14:34 30.06.2022
Constitutional Court recognizes special confiscation procedure as constitutional

Constitutional Court recognizes special confiscation procedure as constitutional

14:28 14.06.2022
Constitutional Court does not elect its chairman at special session on Tuesday

Constitutional Court does not elect its chairman at special session on Tuesday

16:25 27.05.2022
Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky put on wanted list – PGO

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky put on wanted list – PGO

12:34 14.12.2021
Venice Commission supports Constitutional Court in swearing-in of newly appointed judges – court

Venice Commission supports Constitutional Court in swearing-in of newly appointed judges – court

17:50 30.11.2021
Constitutional Court postpones swearing-in of two judges of Constitutional Court appointed by President

Constitutional Court postpones swearing-in of two judges of Constitutional Court appointed by President

15:37 21.07.2021
Constitutional Court recognizes seizure of goods in simplified customs control zone as unconstitutional

Constitutional Court recognizes seizure of goods in simplified customs control zone as unconstitutional

AD

HOT NEWS

Eight people killed, another five wounded due to Russian shelling of Kurakhove, Donetsk region

French court upholds intl arbitration decision to recover $1.1 bln from Russia in favor of Oschadbank for Crimea

Ukrainian diplomats continue to receive threats, 31 cases in 15 countries – Kuleba

Zelensky: Dec 6 to be Day of Gratitude in Ukraine

Dombrovskis: One EU member state shall not be allowed to derail EUR 18 bln grant to Ukraine, funds to start flowing in Jan

LATEST

Eight people killed, another five wounded due to Russian shelling of Kurakhove, Donetsk region

Ukraine's power system attacked with over 1,000 missiles, shells – Ukrenergo head

Enemy building defense lines in south, trying to transform its units – Pivden Command

French court upholds intl arbitration decision to recover $1.1 bln from Russia in favor of Oschadbank for Crimea

Priest from Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate in Luhansk region sentenced to 12 years in prison for assisting the enemy

Ukrainian diplomats continue to receive threats, 31 cases in 15 countries – Kuleba

Stefanchuk hopes for partners' help in providing Ukraine with modern air defense systems, including Patriot

Stefanchuk calls on Lithuanian, Polish parliaments to convince EC to start talks on Ukraine's accession to EU during Swedish presidency

Ukraine, free world should not trade their values for compromise – Zelensky at Madeleine Albright Democracy Awards ceremony

There is no question of additional mobilization in Ukraine – Reznikov

AD
AD
AD
AD