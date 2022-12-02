Facts

13:26 02.12.2022

USA trying to negotiate transfer of NASAMS air defense systems from Middle East to Kyiv - media


The United States, together with NATO allies, are negotiating with several countries in the Middle East on the relocation of NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems to Ukraine, said Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes.

“There are NASAMS deployed across the Middle East, and some of our NATO allies and we [the U.S.] are actually working with a couple of Middle Eastern countries that currently employ NASAMS and trying to direct those back up to Ukraine,” Politico quoted Hayes as saying.

According to Hayes, the task is to send air defense systems to Kyiv within three to six months, and then the United States will have to send new NASAMS to the Middle East in return over the next 24 months.

According to him, it takes two years to create NASAMS, since the purchase of electronic elements and rocket engines takes time.

According to Pentagon reports, two Middle Eastern countries Oman and Qatar purchased NASAMS systems from the United States, the ezine reports.

Earlier, the Pentagon reported that Raytheon Co. has received a contract for the production of NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems for Ukraine.

The contract amount exceeds $1.2 billion, it also includes the production of related equipment, services and spare parts. The funds will be allocated as part of the financial package Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative in 2023.

Tags: #nasams

