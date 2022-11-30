Victory over Russia is prerequisite for consideration of Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stoltenberg

A precondition for considering Ukraine's membership in NATO is its victory over Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

At a press conference in Bucharest on Wednesday Stoltenberg said whatever you think about when Ukraine can become a member of the Alliance, the precondition for this issue to be on the table at all is for Ukraine to win. So, NATO is helping to make it happen at this moment. Allies during the meeting made it clear that they are ready to maintain support for advanced military equipment, ammunition, fuel, everything that Ukrainians need for self-defense. This is the immediate, most important task for the allies, the Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General said that for the victory of Ukraine, the allies must mobilize as much as possible when it comes to military, economic, financial, humanitarian support for Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said that is exactly what NATO officials are doing. If Ukraine does not win as an independent, sovereign state, then the issue of membership will not be on the table at all, because NATO will no longer have a candidate for membership like Ukraine.

He said that now it is important to move step by step, and the most important and urgent step is to ensure the victory of Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said it is needed to develop a closer partnership – both political and practical – with Ukraine. This will strengthen Ukraine's institutions, help it move from Soviet equipment standards to NATO modern equipment doctrines. This is good for Ukraine, to enhance mutual compatibility. But it will also help Ukraine get closer to membership, the official said.