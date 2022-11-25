Facts

10:37 25.11.2022

UK Foreign Minister arrives in Kyiv

British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly published a photo with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and thanked for the invitation to Kyiv.

"Words are not enough. Words won't keep the lights on this winter. Words won't defend against Russian missiles. The UK isn't just talking about Ukraine, we're providing concrete support for the defence of Ukraine. Thank you Dmytro Kuleba for welcoming me to Kyiv," he said on Twitter, posting a photo with Kuleba.

Cleverly has announced a new aid package to Ukraine, BBC said.

Britain will provide 24 ambulances, some 11 emergency vehicles, including six armored vehicles. Ukraine will also receive GBP 3 million to restore infrastructure.

