Facts

16:31 23.11.2022

Number of victims of explosions in Kyiv grows to nine – Klitschko

1 min read
Number of victims of explosions in Kyiv grows to nine – Klitschko

As a result of the shelling by the Russian occupiers of Kyiv on Wednesday, November 23, nine people were injured, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"There are already nine injured as a result of explosions in the capital, eight of them were hospitalized in medical institutions in Kyiv. One victim was treated by doctors on the spot," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, Kyiv City Military Administration reported on three killed and six injured as a result of hitting a two-story building.

Tags: #klitschko #victims

MORE ABOUT

15:39 23.11.2022
Water supply halted throughout Kyiv because of shelling - Klitschko

Water supply halted throughout Kyiv because of shelling - Klitschko

15:51 15.11.2022
Two rocket hits into residential buildings recorded in Kyiv – Klitschko

Two rocket hits into residential buildings recorded in Kyiv – Klitschko

14:28 26.10.2022
Klitschko shows Steinmeier consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv center

Klitschko shows Steinmeier consequences of Russian attacks in Kyiv center

18:03 21.10.2022
Klitschko looks forward to further cooperation with EBRD in post-war reconstruction of Kyiv

Klitschko looks forward to further cooperation with EBRD in post-war reconstruction of Kyiv

17:50 18.10.2022
Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

16:42 17.10.2022
Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

15:07 10.10.2022
Five people killed, 51 wounded, 42 hospitalized after massive missile attack on Kyiv – mayor

Five people killed, 51 wounded, 42 hospitalized after massive missile attack on Kyiv – mayor

09:53 30.06.2022
Death toll from Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv rises to six, casualties to six

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv rises to six, casualties to six

15:11 22.06.2022
Number of wounded children due to Russia’s military aggression increases to 592 – PGO

Number of wounded children due to Russia’s military aggression increases to 592 – PGO

16:46 25.05.2022
Kyiv to prepare its own restoration plan – mayor

Kyiv to prepare its own restoration plan – mayor

AD

HOT NEWS

Six people killed by rocket attacks on Wed, incl three in Kyiv region, 36 wounded

There are 11 victims of shelling in Kyiv, incl one child – mayor

Missile strikes stop almost all generation in country, most consumers de-energized – Energy Ministry

Three people killed amid Russian missile strike in Kyiv – Klitschko

Thirty-six people returned to Ukraine as part of next POWs swap – Yermak

LATEST

Six people killed by rocket attacks on Wed, incl three in Kyiv region, 36 wounded

Biden instructs to allocate additional $400 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

Russian invaders fire at Kherson from artillery, one person killed – K. Tymoshenko

There are 11 victims of shelling in Kyiv, incl one child – mayor

Missile strikes stop almost all generation in country, most consumers de-energized – Energy Ministry

Three people killed amid Russian missile strike in Kyiv – Klitschko

Thirty-six people returned to Ukraine as part of next POWs swap – Yermak

All units of Rivne, Pivdennoukrainska, Khmelnytsky NPPs shut down due to decrease in frequency in Ukrainian power system - Energoatom

Russian missile strikes not to bring negotiations closer – Danilov

Kyiv region completely de–energized, one person killed

AD
AD
AD
AD