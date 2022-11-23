Number of victims of explosions in Kyiv grows to nine – Klitschko

As a result of the shelling by the Russian occupiers of Kyiv on Wednesday, November 23, nine people were injured, mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko has said.

"There are already nine injured as a result of explosions in the capital, eight of them were hospitalized in medical institutions in Kyiv. One victim was treated by doctors on the spot," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, Kyiv City Military Administration reported on three killed and six injured as a result of hitting a two-story building.