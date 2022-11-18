Tickets from Mykolaiv for Kyiv-Kherson train sold out – Kim

There are no tickets from Mykolaiv for the Kyiv-Kherson train for the next week, head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said.

"The transport communication is being restored in the direction of Kherson, it [the train] goes through Mykolaiv. There are currently no tickets. I personally searched. There isn’t any for the next week, tickets are all sold out," Kim said on the air of the national telethon on Friday.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC will ship the first Kyiv-Kherson train on Friday, November 18.