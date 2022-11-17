Facts

18:14 17.11.2022

Court rules to pay more than EUR 16 mln in compensation to relatives of those killed in MH17 disaster

1 min read
The District Court of The Hague has decided to pay compensation in the amount of more than EUR 16 million to the relatives of those killed in the crash of flight MH17.

This was announced during the announcement of the decision by presiding judge Hendrick Steinhaus.

According to him, the court assessed 306 claims for compensation in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine. The court decision says that the compensation for moral damage, including emotional damage, is provided for a total amount exceeding EUR 16 million.

Steinhaus noted that under Ukrainian law, same-sex partners have no right to claim compensation. He explained that the court does not apply this exception because it would violate the prohibition of discrimination.

 

