Zelensky urges to recognize Special Tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called for the recognition of the Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine and the creation of an international mechanism to compensate for the damage caused by this.

"Everywhere, when we liberate our land, we see one thing - Russia leaves behind torture chambers and mass burials of murdered people. This was the case in Bucha and other cities in the north of the country after the occupation. This was the case in Kharkiv region. The same we observe now in Kherson region," he said, speaking on Tuesday via video link at the G-20 summit.

According to him, "as of today, we have a full information about four hundred and thirty children killed by Russian strikes. Only children! And only those about whom we know everything for sure. And how many mass graves are there in the territory that still remains under the control of Russia? What will we see in Mariupol?"

"That is why the world should endorse establishment of the Special Tribunal regarding the crime of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the creation of an international mechanism to compensate for all the damages caused by this war. Compensation at the expense of Russian assets, because it is the aggressor who must do everything to restore the justice violated by it," Zelensky said.

According to him, "we have already proposed a resolution of the UN General Assembly regarding an international compensation mechanism for damages caused by the Russian war. It is endorsed. We ask you to implement it. We are also preparing the second resolution - on the Special Tribunal. Please join and support it."