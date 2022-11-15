Facts

10:00 15.11.2022

Zelensky compares liberation of Kherson with landing of allies in Normandy in 1944 – speech at G-20 summit

Zelensky compares liberation of Kherson with landing of allies in Normandy in 1944 – speech at G-20 summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky compared the liberation of Kherson with the landing of the allies in Normandy during the Second World War.

"Kherson is one of the key cities in the south of our country and the only regional centre that Russia managed to occupy after February 24. And now Kherson is already liberated. What does it mean? For Ukraine, this liberation operation of our Defence Forces is reminiscent of many battles of the past, which became turning points in the wars of the past. Those battles symbolized such changes, after which people already knew who will be victorious even though the ultimate victory still had to be fought for," he said on Tuesday, speaking via video link at the G-20 summit.

"It is like, for example, D-Day - the landing of the Allies in Normandy. It was not yet a final point in the fight against evil, but it already determined the entire further course of events. This is exactly what we are feeling now. Now - when Kherson is free," he said.

According to the president, "to liberate our entire land from the Russists, we still will have to fight for a while longer... To fight! However, if the victory will be ours in any case, and we are sure of it, then shouldn't we try to implement our formula for peace to save thousands of lives and protect the world from further destabilizations?"

Tags: #kherson #zelensky

