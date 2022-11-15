Zelensky urges G-20 countries to join solution of challenges created by war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the countries of the G20 to join the solution of the challenges created by the war.

"Radiation and nuclear safety; food security; energy security; release of all prisoners and deportees; implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and world order; the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities; the return of justice; counteracting ecocide; avoiding escalation; and lastly, fixing the end of the war. I outlined the directions in which each of you can choose for yourself, how to become a creator of the world. Please choose your direction for leadership, and together we will definitely understand the formula for peace," he said on Tuesday, speaking via video link at the G20 summit.

According to him, it is possible to use a mechanism similar to the "grain deal." "There is the UN – and two sides of the agreements: on the one hand, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN, and on the other hand, Russia, Turkey and the UN. Similarly, the implementation of each of the points I have just announced can work, where the parties can be different states that are ready to take the lead in this or that decision," he said.

"And if Russia resists our formula for peace, you will see that all she wants is war," he said.