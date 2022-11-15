Facts

09:37 15.11.2022

Zelensky urges G-20 countries to join solution of challenges created by war

2 min read
Zelensky urges G-20 countries to join solution of challenges created by war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the countries of the G20 to join the solution of the challenges created by the war.

"Radiation and nuclear safety; food security; energy security; release of all prisoners and deportees; implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and world order; the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities; the return of justice; counteracting ecocide; avoiding escalation; and lastly, fixing the end of the war. I outlined the directions in which each of you can choose for yourself, how to become a creator of the world. Please choose your direction for leadership, and together we will definitely understand the formula for peace," he said on Tuesday, speaking via video link at the G20 summit.

According to him, it is possible to use a mechanism similar to the "grain deal." "There is the UN – and two sides of the agreements: on the one hand, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN, and on the other hand, Russia, Turkey and the UN. Similarly, the implementation of each of the points I have just announced can work, where the parties can be different states that are ready to take the lead in this or that decision," he said.

"And if Russia resists our formula for peace, you will see that all she wants is war," he said.

Tags: #war #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

12:39 15.11.2022
Some 6 mln pets killed as result of Russian aggression – Zelensky

Some 6 mln pets killed as result of Russian aggression – Zelensky

12:25 15.11.2022
Zelensky urges to recognize Special Tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine

Zelensky urges to recognize Special Tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine

12:18 15.11.2022
Zelensky calls for all-for-all prisoner exchange

Zelensky calls for all-for-all prisoner exchange

12:06 15.11.2022
Zelensky calls for intl conference on post-war security

Zelensky calls for intl conference on post-war security

11:55 15.11.2022
Russia must leave all territories seized from Ukraine, compromises are impossible – Zaluzhny in talk with Milley

Russia must leave all territories seized from Ukraine, compromises are impossible – Zaluzhny in talk with Milley

11:31 15.11.2022
Zelensky proposes to speed up dispatch of UN mission to Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities

Zelensky proposes to speed up dispatch of UN mission to Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities

10:33 15.11.2022
Only withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine can end hostilities – Zelensky

Only withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine can end hostilities – Zelensky

10:00 15.11.2022
Zelensky compares liberation of Kherson with landing of allies in Normandy in 1944 – speech at G-20 summit

Zelensky compares liberation of Kherson with landing of allies in Normandy in 1944 – speech at G-20 summit

12:34 14.11.2022
Zelensky: Demining continues in liberated areas of Kherson region, sapper wounded

Zelensky: Demining continues in liberated areas of Kherson region, sapper wounded

09:30 14.11.2022
Zelensky: We to give answers to current questions at G-20 summit

Zelensky: We to give answers to current questions at G-20 summit

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky calls for intl conference on post-war security

Russia must leave all territories seized from Ukraine, compromises are impossible – Zaluzhny in talk with Milley

Zelensky compares liberation of Kherson with landing of allies in Normandy in 1944 – speech at G-20 summit

Biden: We aren’t going to engage in any negotiation — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

LATEST

Війська РФ активізували наступальні дії на Донеччині, ймовірно, щоб відвернути увагу від невдач на Херсонщині – ISW

Biden: We aren’t going to engage in any negotiation — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Stoltenberg: It's for Ukraine to decide what kind of terms acceptable for them

Netherlands to provide additional EUR 20 mln to NATO fund for Ukraine – Hoekstra

Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

Russia is not in position to dictate its terms, Ukraine's peace formula remains unchanged – Ukrainian MFA

In Kherson, Ukraine's state flag raised in presence of Zelensky

Ministry of Natural Resources plans to create Nature Conservation Agency to develop national parks – minister

No plans for significant tax changes for 2023 – Hetmantsev

Blinken, Kuleba discuss further support for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD