Facts

10:29 14.11.2022

Russian invaders destroy Ukrlandfarming agricultural enterprise in Kherson region, damage exceeds $250 mln

2 min read

Russian troops destroyed and plundered an agricultural enterprise from the Ukrlandfarming agricultural holding in Novoraisk, Kherson region, and agricultural machinery, plant protection products, fertilizers and about 100,000 tonnes of sunflower and corn seeds were stolen from the enterprise, the total damage to the enterprise is estimated at $250-270 million.

According to the website of the holding, information about the destruction and theft of property by the Russians was provided to Ukrlandfarming by an employee of this enterprise, who now serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and had the opportunity to visit it during the liberation of Kherson region.

"Tractors, combines, machines, agricultural drones were stolen or destroyed: 470 pieces of equipment, mainly manufactured by John Deer [harvesters, tractors, sprayers, sowing equipment], unmanned aerial vehicles for cultivating land and other inventory items. The base itself was destroyed. The occupiers stole almost everything that was on the territory of the base: fuel and lubricants and seeds, plant protection products worth $60 million, about 100,000 tonnes of sunflower and corn seeds," the agricultural holding said.

Ukrlandfarming recalled that other enterprises in Kherson region also suffered from the criminal actions of the invaders, significant losses were inflicted on Europe's largest poultry farm Chornobaivske (Chornobaivka township).

"The company invested $400 million in construction of the plant. Due to military actions by the Russian Federation, more than 4 million adult chickens and about 700,000 young animals died without the possibility of utilizing them. Only direct losses from the destruction of this production by the occupiers amounted to about UAH 800 million. And the total financial losses from the destruction of production of chicken eggs as a result of Russian aggression currently reach UAH 1.5 billion," the holding said in the statement.

Ukrlandfarming also stated that it records all the crimes of the Russian Federation and the losses caused to the group's enterprises by the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, after which it would demand compensation in international courts.

Tags: #ukrlandfarming

MORE ABOUT

15:01 19.11.2019
Bakhmatiuk denies NBU claims of UAH 29.3 bln debt to state

Bakhmatiuk denies NBU claims of UAH 29.3 bln debt to state

16:57 06.02.2019
Ukrlandfarming, Avangard agree on restructuring of UAH 4.4 bln debt to Oschadbank

Ukrlandfarming, Avangard agree on restructuring of UAH 4.4 bln debt to Oschadbank

11:37 07.08.2018
Avangard and Ukrlandfarming enterprises apply for restructuring debt to Oschadbank

Avangard and Ukrlandfarming enterprises apply for restructuring debt to Oschadbank

18:56 16.05.2017
Ukrlandfarming almost halves net loss in 2016

Ukrlandfarming almost halves net loss in 2016

15:15 21.03.2017
Ukrlandfarming and Avangard in talks with creditors' committee on eurobonds restructuring

Ukrlandfarming and Avangard in talks with creditors' committee on eurobonds restructuring

19:51 14.03.2017
Holder of Ukrlandfarming's notes initiates conference call with other noteholders

Holder of Ukrlandfarming's notes initiates conference call with other noteholders

11:10 05.01.2017
Criminal case against VAB Bank, owner Bakhmatiuk closed

Criminal case against VAB Bank, owner Bakhmatiuk closed

10:27 25.10.2016
Ukrlandfarming owner ready for talks with investors on sale of major stake

Ukrlandfarming owner ready for talks with investors on sale of major stake

11:55 31.08.2016
Occupation authorities in Crimea illegally use Avangard poultry factories

Occupation authorities in Crimea illegally use Avangard poultry factories

19:05 03.06.2016
Ukrlandfarming predicts fall in EBITDA to $180 mln in 2016

Ukrlandfarming predicts fall in EBITDA to $180 mln in 2016

AD

HOT NEWS

Biden: We aren’t going to engage in any negotiation — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

In Kherson, Ukraine's state flag raised in presence of Zelensky

Zelensky: Demining continues in liberated areas of Kherson region, sapper wounded

Zelensky: We to give answers to current questions at G-20 summit

LATEST

Biden: We aren’t going to engage in any negotiation — nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Stoltenberg: It's for Ukraine to decide what kind of terms acceptable for them

Netherlands to provide additional EUR 20 mln to NATO fund for Ukraine – Hoekstra

Defense Forces successfully complete operation to liberate Kherson – Zaluzhny

Russia is not in position to dictate its terms, Ukraine's peace formula remains unchanged – Ukrainian MFA

In Kherson, Ukraine's state flag raised in presence of Zelensky

Ministry of Natural Resources plans to create Nature Conservation Agency to develop national parks – minister

No plans for significant tax changes for 2023 – Hetmantsev

Zelensky: Demining continues in liberated areas of Kherson region, sapper wounded

Blinken, Kuleba discuss further support for Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD