Russian invaders destroy Ukrlandfarming agricultural enterprise in Kherson region, damage exceeds $250 mln

Russian troops destroyed and plundered an agricultural enterprise from the Ukrlandfarming agricultural holding in Novoraisk, Kherson region, and agricultural machinery, plant protection products, fertilizers and about 100,000 tonnes of sunflower and corn seeds were stolen from the enterprise, the total damage to the enterprise is estimated at $250-270 million.

According to the website of the holding, information about the destruction and theft of property by the Russians was provided to Ukrlandfarming by an employee of this enterprise, who now serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and had the opportunity to visit it during the liberation of Kherson region.

"Tractors, combines, machines, agricultural drones were stolen or destroyed: 470 pieces of equipment, mainly manufactured by John Deer [harvesters, tractors, sprayers, sowing equipment], unmanned aerial vehicles for cultivating land and other inventory items. The base itself was destroyed. The occupiers stole almost everything that was on the territory of the base: fuel and lubricants and seeds, plant protection products worth $60 million, about 100,000 tonnes of sunflower and corn seeds," the agricultural holding said.

Ukrlandfarming recalled that other enterprises in Kherson region also suffered from the criminal actions of the invaders, significant losses were inflicted on Europe's largest poultry farm Chornobaivske (Chornobaivka township).

"The company invested $400 million in construction of the plant. Due to military actions by the Russian Federation, more than 4 million adult chickens and about 700,000 young animals died without the possibility of utilizing them. Only direct losses from the destruction of this production by the occupiers amounted to about UAH 800 million. And the total financial losses from the destruction of production of chicken eggs as a result of Russian aggression currently reach UAH 1.5 billion," the holding said in the statement.

Ukrlandfarming also stated that it records all the crimes of the Russian Federation and the losses caused to the group's enterprises by the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, after which it would demand compensation in international courts.