Ukraine, Papua New Guinea intend to start establishing bilateral diplomatic relations – Kuleba

Over the 30 years of Ukraine's independence, there are seven more countries in the world with which diplomatic relations have not been established, including Papua New Guinea, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"For 30 years of Ukraine's independence, there are still seven countries in the world with which Ukraine has not established diplomatic relations... Among them is Papua New Guinea," Kuleba said in a video statement on his Facebook page.

The minister said he had a phone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Papua New Guinea, with whom they agreed to start the process of establishing diplomatic relations.

"But you know what is most surprising? The name of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Papua New Guinea is Justin Tkachenko... And even in this beautiful country in Oceania, in Papua New Guinea, the Minister of Foreign Affairs is an ethnic Ukrainian. His grandfather is from Kyiv... He really wants to visit in Ukraine," Kuleba said.