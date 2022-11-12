Facts

12:32 12.11.2022

AFU destroys 810 aggressor personnel, 24 tanks over day

1 min read
AFU destroys 810 aggressor personnel, 24 tanks over day

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has lost about 80,210 personnel, some 2,838 tanks, some 5,730 armored combat vehicles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to November 12 were approximately 80,210 (810 more) personnel liquidated, tanks some 2,838 (24 more) units, armored combat vehicles some 5730 (34 more) units, artillery systems some 1,829 (12 more) units, MLRS some 393 units, air defense systems some 205 units, aircraft some 278 units, helicopters some 261 units, UAVs of the operational-tactical level some 1,506 (one more) , cruise missiles some 399, ships/boats some 16 units, automotive equipment and tankers some 4,279 (20 more) units, special equipment some 160 (one more),"the AFU said on Facebook.

Tags: #armed_forces

MORE ABOUT

11:35 02.11.2022
AFU Aviation inflicts 33 strikes on enemy troops in day – AFU General Staff

AFU Aviation inflicts 33 strikes on enemy troops in day – AFU General Staff

11:25 25.10.2022
Zaluzhny holds conversation with US General Milley

Zaluzhny holds conversation with US General Milley

16:52 17.10.2022
EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

13:55 13.09.2022
Ukrainian army probably shoots down Iranian–made attack UAV for first time – AFU Dept for Strategic Communications

Ukrainian army probably shoots down Iranian–made attack UAV for first time – AFU Dept for Strategic Communications

10:53 13.09.2022
Invaders lose about 350 military, 10 artillery systems, three 3 air defense systems, 17 cruise missiles shot down in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 350 military, 10 artillery systems, three 3 air defense systems, 17 cruise missiles shot down in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

12:50 10.09.2022
Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region – Zelensky

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region – Zelensky

10:37 08.09.2022
Zelensky thanks Ukrainian servicemen for successes in Kharkiv region, in south

Zelensky thanks Ukrainian servicemen for successes in Kharkiv region, in south

10:44 06.09.2022
AFU Air Forces shoot down five Russian cruise missiles, Ka-52 helicopter on Tues

AFU Air Forces shoot down five Russian cruise missiles, Ka-52 helicopter on Tues

14:12 03.09.2022
AFU repels enemy attacks in Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Vremivka directions

AFU repels enemy attacks in Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Vremivka directions

14:48 16.08.2022
Russia’s sham trial in Donbas over foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces null and void, Moscow grossly violates rules of warfare – MFA

Russia’s sham trial in Donbas over foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces null and void, Moscow grossly violates rules of warfare – MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

Military intelligence confirms info on preparation of Russia-Iran agreement on ballistic missiles supply

Zelensky discusses situation on battlefield with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Funds raised for first marine drone of Ukrainian production, it to be called Kherson – Fedorov

Kherson returning under Ukraine’s control, parts of AFU enter the city – Defense Ministry

Videos with Ukrainian military in Kherson uploaded to social networks

LATEST

Military intelligence confirms info on preparation of Russia-Iran agreement on ballistic missiles supply

Ukraine may become first state in world to initiate digital establishment of diplomatic relations – Kuleba

Ukraine thanks their Polish colleagues for equipment allowed return of Ukrainian TV, radio to Kherson, its region

Ukraine, Papua New Guinea intend to start establishing bilateral diplomatic relations – Kuleba

Enemy conducts intensive shelling of Vuhledar, four residential buildings damaged, 40 'arrivals' in Lyman community over day

Russia's withdrawal from Kherson marks another strategic failure for them – UK Defense Secretary

US National Security Adviser announces further supply of US weapons to Ukraine

Four ships to deliver Ukrainian wheat, corn to China, Italy, Turkey as part of 'Grain Initiative'

Netherlands to provide extra EUR 110 mln to help Ukraine with electricity

Zelensky says Ukraine ready to further work within Paths of Solidarity EU initiative for economic, social strengthening of 'common Europe'

AD
AD
AD
AD