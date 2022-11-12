AFU destroys 810 aggressor personnel, 24 tanks over day

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has lost about 80,210 personnel, some 2,838 tanks, some 5,730 armored combat vehicles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to November 12 were approximately 80,210 (810 more) personnel liquidated, tanks some 2,838 (24 more) units, armored combat vehicles some 5730 (34 more) units, artillery systems some 1,829 (12 more) units, MLRS some 393 units, air defense systems some 205 units, aircraft some 278 units, helicopters some 261 units, UAVs of the operational-tactical level some 1,506 (one more) , cruise missiles some 399, ships/boats some 16 units, automotive equipment and tankers some 4,279 (20 more) units, special equipment some 160 (one more),"the AFU said on Facebook.