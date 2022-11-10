Facts

17:38 10.11.2022

AFU liberate 12 settlements on Kherson-Mykolaiv regions border – region’s head

Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said that the Ukrainian army liberated 12 settlements on the border of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

"The armed forces of Ukraine have liberated 12 settlements on the border of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions," Yanushevych wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

He specified that the area of the territories deoccupied over the past day is 260 square kilometers.

"Our courageous defenders managed to move the front line by seven kilometers," Yanushevych summed up.

