13:41 10.11.2022

Erdogan: Russia's decision on Kherson is positive, important step

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Ankara does not stop mediation efforts in Ukraine and supports the decision of Russia to withdraw military units from the right-bank part of Kherson region, Turkish Anadolu agency said.

"It is, of course, impossible to name the exact date for the end [of the war]. However, Russia's latest decision on Kherson is, of course, a positive and important step," Erdogan said.

He also announced plans to continue the dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We hope for the success of Turkey's mediation efforts and the transition from an atmosphere of war to peace," Erdogan said.

