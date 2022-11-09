Stoltenberg impressed by skills acquired by Ukrainian military during several weeks of training in UK

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is impressed by the skills of Ukrainian soldiers acquired only in a few weeks of exercises in the UK.

He shared such impressions on Wednesday after visiting the training program center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Lydd Army Camp, which took place during a visit to the UK.

“I'm impressed about what I've seen. I've seen the skills, the dedication, the commitment of the Ukrainian soldiers who are trained here and that is encouraging to see how much they learn, how much they are able to achieve from only some weeks there, and I'm confident that this will make a difference on the battleground in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

In this regard, he expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom, Canada, Lithuania and " to other countries that are participating into these training efforts to support Ukraine defending their own country." "NATO allies and partners are supporting Ukraine at an unprecedented level. But United Kingdom has been a lead nation for these efforts for many, many months," the NATO Secretary General said.

In addition, he thanked the United Kingdom and Defense Minister Ben Wallace “for hosting me here today.” “This is an important example of how the United Kingdom is a highly valued NATO ally, making a real difference when it comes to providing training support to Ukraine,” Stoltenberg added.