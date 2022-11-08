Ukrainian aviation strikes 16 strikes on occupiers, four control points, eight areas of concentration of enemy equipment, manpower, four positions of air defense systems hit

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes against the Russian occupiers during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Four control points, eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as four positions of enemy air defense systems were hit," the report says.

It clarifies that units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy during the day.