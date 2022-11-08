Facts

12:56 08.11.2022

Zelensky, Putin to attend G20 summit in Bali if situation permits – Indonesian President

1 min read
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced their possible participation in the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia) on November 15 and 16.

As Bloomberg said on Tuesday, Widodo said Zelensky and Putin "will come if the situation allows."

At the same time, some 17 leaders of states have already confirmed their participation in the summit, including U.S. President Joseph Biden and Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Xi Jinping.

Indonesia, which is chairing the G20 for the first time, is pushing for full presence to boost its international profile amid rising geopolitical tensions and war in Ukraine.

