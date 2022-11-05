Facts

16:54 05.11.2022

Russian troops setting conditions for controlled withdrawal in Kherson region – ISW

2 min read
Russian troops setting conditions for controlled withdrawal in Kherson region – ISW

Russian troops are setting conditions for a controlled withdrawal from the western bank of the Dnipro River to avoid a rout in Kherson region, according to a report by analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

As the analysts predicted, Russian forces are setting conditions for a controlled withdrawal in northwestern Kherson region, likely to avoid a disorderly rout from the right (west) bank of the Dnipro River. Russian forces will likely need to engage in a fighting withdrawal to prevent Ukrainian forces from chasing them onto the left (eastern) bank, the report said.

At the same time, the ISW believes that "the Russian military is likely trying to use mobilized personnel to restart the Donetsk offensive but will likely still fail to achieve operationally significant gains."

According to the report, Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely setting conditions to continue covert mobilization, which suggests that partial mobilization did not generate sufficient forces for Putin's goals in Ukraine. However, Russia's costly force generation efforts will continue to weigh on the Russian economy and could ignite social tensions.

The analysts said that Iran is likely already exploiting Russian reliance on Iranian-made weapons systems to request Russian assistance with its nuclear program.

Tags: #isw

MORE ABOUT

11:39 04.11.2022
Invaders withdrawing some units from right bank of Dnipro, but it’s not yet clear whether they will fight for Kherson – ISW

Invaders withdrawing some units from right bank of Dnipro, but it’s not yet clear whether they will fight for Kherson – ISW

14:26 28.10.2022
Putin continues to reject idea of Ukrainian sovereignty that is fundamentally incompatible with serious negotiations – ISW

Putin continues to reject idea of Ukrainian sovereignty that is fundamentally incompatible with serious negotiations – ISW

14:23 25.10.2022
Putin’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Sept 30 ignites schism within Kremlin – ISW

Putin’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Sept 30 ignites schism within Kremlin – ISW

12:27 21.10.2022
Russia creating conditions for withdrawal from right-bank part of Kherson region, preparing attack on Kakhovska HPP – ISW

Russia creating conditions for withdrawal from right-bank part of Kherson region, preparing attack on Kakhovska HPP – ISW

13:05 14.10.2022
Russian troops lose their ability to attack in Donetsk region – ISW

Russian troops lose their ability to attack in Donetsk region – ISW

12:59 12.10.2022
Massive missile strikes on Ukraine not connected with appointment of Surovikin as occupation group commander - ISW

Massive missile strikes on Ukraine not connected with appointment of Surovikin as occupation group commander - ISW

15:15 08.10.2022
Political disagreements within Kremlin picking up pace, undermining appearance of stability – ISW

Political disagreements within Kremlin picking up pace, undermining appearance of stability – ISW

12:11 07.10.2022
Russia's use of Iranian drones not to significantly affect course of war – ISW

Russia's use of Iranian drones not to significantly affect course of war – ISW

11:57 28.09.2022
AFU strengthening its positions on eastern bank of Oskil river, continues to advance on outskirts of Lyman – ISW

AFU strengthening its positions on eastern bank of Oskil river, continues to advance on outskirts of Lyman – ISW

11:26 27.09.2022
Kremlin may plan to annex occupied territories of Ukraine before Oct 1 in order to forcibly conscript Ukrainian citizens into its army – ISW

Kremlin may plan to annex occupied territories of Ukraine before Oct 1 in order to forcibly conscript Ukrainian citizens into its army – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

MFA: Kyiv to continue to take the most stringent measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons against Ukraine

AFU destroy 18 enemy air targets in past 24 hours – Air Force

USA, G7 support just peace in Ukraine – Sullivan

Court seizes almost UAH 1 bln property of Motor Sich corporation's leaders

DTEK's energy enterprises attacked 12 times by Russian troops last month

LATEST

MFA: Kyiv to continue to take the most stringent measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons against Ukraine

Building of 3D school in Lviv to be printed in spring

Children from Oleshky orphanage in Kherson region deported to Crimea – ombudsman

Reznikov sends Zelensky, Stefanchuk, Shmyhal report on Defense Ministry team's key one-year results at post of Defense Minister

AFU destroy 18 enemy air targets in past 24 hours – Air Force

Ukrainian aviation inflict 11 strikes on enemy in past day – General Staff

Russian invaders lose about 600 soldiers, 8 tanks, 4 artillery systems, 12 UAVs in Ukraine in past day

Three people killed, eight injured in shelling in Donetsk region in past day

Zelensky discusses with Sullivan further US support for Ukraine, awards him order

USA, G7 support just peace in Ukraine – Sullivan

AD
AD
AD
AD