Russian invaders lose about 600 soldiers, 8 tanks, 4 artillery systems, 12 UAVs in Ukraine in past day

The combat losses of the Russian occupying army over the past day amounted to about 600 personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine they are about 75,440 people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy since February 24 to November 5 approximately the following: personnel – about 75,440 (600 more) people, tanks – 2,758 (8 more) units, armored combat vehicles – 5,601 (21 more) units, artillery systems – 1,776 (4 more) units, MLRS - 391 (0) units, air defense systems - 202 (1 more) units, aircraft - 277 (0) units, helicopters - 260 (2 more) units, tactical UAVs – 1,462 (12 more), cruise missiles - 399 (2 more), ships / boats - 16 (0) units, automotive vehicles and tankers – 4,184 (10 more) units, special equipment - 155 (0)," the General Staff said on Facebook.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman and Avdiyivka directions.