Facts

11:58 05.11.2022

Zelensky discusses with Sullivan further US support for Ukraine, awards him order

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan, who arrived in Kyiv on a visit, the press service of the head of state has reported.

"The parties discussed the issues of further support for Ukraine from the U.S. for the defense and liberation of its territory from the occupiers, increasing the capabilities of our state to protect critical infrastructure, financial and humanitarian support, strengthening sanctions against the aggressor state of the Russian Federation, and consolidating international support for Ukraine," the press service said.

Zelensky thanked Sullivan for supporting Ukraine and presented him with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise (Second Class), which was awarded for his significant personal merits in strengthening interstate cooperation, support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The head of state said that he was very pleased to present this order to Jake Sullivan.

Zelensky also awarded Senior Director for Europe at the U.S. National Security Council Amanda Sloat the Order of Merit (Third Class).

The White House reported: "Mr. Sullivan announced an additional $400 million security assistance package, which includes refurbished T-72 tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles, and the refurbishment of HAWK surface to air missiles for eventual transfer to Ukraine. He also affirmed the continued provision of economic and humanitarian assistance, as well as ongoing efforts with partners to hold Russia accountable for its aggression."

