Facts

18:08 03.11.2022

If Putin takes part in G-20 summit, Zelensky won’t

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the issue of his participation in the G20 summit in Indonesia will be resolved in a few days.

"My personal position and Ukraine's position was that if the leader of the Russian Federation takes part in the summit, Ukraine will not," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday after meeting with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

"Let's see how it will be in the future. Today I have had a conversation with the President of Indonesia. We maintain a relationship. In any case, we were invited today. We'll see. There are a few days left," Zelensky said.

The G20 Summit will be held in Indonesia on November 15-16.

