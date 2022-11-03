Zelensky: Previously, Russia demands security guarantees from USA, now from Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky drew attention to changes in the Kremlin's position regarding "security guarantees."

"As it is heard today the Kremlin says they demanded security guarantees from Ukraine. It is worth pausing for a moment to consider such statements. About 252 days ago Russia demanded security guarantees from the United States. After eight months of Russia's so-called 'special operation,' the Kremlin is demanding security guarantees from Ukraine," he said in a video statement on Wednesday evening.

"These are really amazing changes. This shows both the failure of Russian aggression and how strong we are when we maintain unity," he said.

"Together we will ensure the defeat of the terrorist state and its punishment for terror. And we guarantee that all of Ukraine is and will be free," Zelensky said.