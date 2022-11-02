Prosecutor General: speedy creation of compensation mechanism is joint moral obligation to Ukrainian people

At the annual conference of the International Bar Association (IBA), Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin stressed the need to create a compensation mechanism as soon as possible, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

In a message posted on Wednesday on the Telegram channel, it appears that during his speech, the Prosecutor General explained why a special international tribunal for the crime of aggression needs to be created while the war is still going on.

"This is also pressure on Putin's entourage, which will bring political changes in the Russian Federation closer and, in the end, our victory. Such a decision can save thousands of lives," the prosecutor general said.

Kostin thanked for the opportunity to once again present the Ukrainian position in the international arena and stressed that it is necessary to ensure punishment for the crime of aggression through an international tribunal for the sake of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and to restore the foundations of international law.

According to the Prosecutor General, the joint moral obligation to the Ukrainian people is the speedy creation of a compensation mechanism.

"In order to feel justice, people who have lost relatives, property, survivors of torture, injury, sexual violence should receive compensation at the expense of Russian assets seized from those who financed the war," he added.