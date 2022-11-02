US company implements demining assistance project in Ukraine – Department of State

The United States has launched a $47.6 million demining assistance project in Ukraine, the Department of State said on Wednesday.

"On September 30, the Department awarded $47.6 million to Tetra Tech, Inc. of Pasadena, California to provide urgent humanitarian demining assistance to Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal war of aggression," according to the statement.

Under the terms of the project, the company will "strengthen the Government of Ukraine's capacity to locate and remove landmines, unexploded and abandoned ordnance, improvised explosive devices and other explosive hazards from civilian areas."

In addition, Tetra Tech will provide Ukraine with the tools needed to carry out demining work.

This project forms part of the $91.5 million in demining assistance that the Department of State will provide over the coming year.