11:36 01.11.2022

Borrell, on behalf of EU, calls on Russia to immediately resume participation in Black Sea Grain Initiative

Due to Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borell, issued a statement on behalf of the EU.

"Since the beginning of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia has been weaponising food and hunger. Russia's deliberate actions, including destroying stocks, disrupting production, and imposing quota restrictions on its own export of foodstuff and fertilisers have exacerbated the global food security crisis. The European Union condemns Russia’s suspension of Black Sea Grain Initiative and urges Russia to reverse its decision and to immediately resume the implementation of the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative," the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement released on Monday, October 31.

In this regard, the EU "strongly supports the United Nations Secretary-General's call for the extension of the initiative beyond its current period ending in November."

Borrell said Russia’s unjustified decision to suspend its participation in the UN Black Sea Grain Initiative "obstructs the export of much needed grain to address the global food crisis." "Russia is solely responsible for the global food security crisis it has caused by its unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine and its blockade of Ukrainian sea ports," he said.

The High Representative said the UN-brokered agreement has made, together with the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, "a significant difference by allowing the export of grain and agricultural products from Ukraine to the global markets and to the countries most in need, including in the Horn of Africa, Yemen and Afghanistan. The Black Sea Grain Initiative has brought to the global market 9.522 tonnes of grain and foodstuff."

Borrell said the EU and its member states will continue to respond to the global food security crisis and maintain timely and stable supplies of Ukrainian agricultural products to world markets.

