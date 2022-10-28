Facts

10:26 28.10.2022

Invaders lose about 480 military, eight artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours, a plane, two helicopters, three drones shot down – AFU General Staff

2 min read
Combat losses of the Russian occupation army over the past day amounted to about 480 people of military personnel, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of Friday morning, October 28, amounted to about 69,700 people, according to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian Federation has lost nine tanks and 14 armored combat vehicles in Ukraine, and since the beginning of the full–scale invasion, 2,640 and 5,378 units, respectively.

During the past 24 hours, eight artillery systems of the occupiers, 10 units of automotive equipment (including tanks with fuel and lubricants) and one unit of special equipment were destroyed in Ukraine. One plane, two helicopters, as well as three unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level of the enemy were shot down.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has lost 1,698 artillery systems, 379 multiple rocket launchers, 192 air defense systems, 4,088 vehicles and tankers, 151 units of special equipment and 16 vessels in Ukraine. Some 272 aircraft and 251 helicopters were destroyed, 1,401 drones and 351 cruise missiles were shot down.

The General Staff stressed that the data is being clarified.

Tags: #war #general_staff

