Kuleba, Blinken discuss Russia's 'dirty bomb' statement

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Russia's claims about a "dirty bomb" and Washington's assistance in strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

"I spoke to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. We both agreed Russia's 'dirty bomb' disinformation campaign might be aimed at creating a pretext for a false flag operation," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said on Twitter.

According to Kuleba, they also discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense.

"We also discussed further practical steps to boost Ukraine's air defense. Secretary affirmed the U.S. spares no effort to this end," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.