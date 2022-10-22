Facts

13:00 22.10.2022

UAE allocates $100 mln to Ukraine for humanitarian aid

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the allocation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the amount of $100 million, the press service of the UAE Permanent Mission to the UN reports.

“The international community must step up its support to alleviate the suffering of civilians and ensure that their basic needs are covered. To this end, the UAE announced $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine earlier this week,” a message posted on Saturday reads.

As reported, on October 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a conversation with head of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

