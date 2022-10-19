Zelensky: Russia's request for military aid to Iran is recognition of military-political bankruptcy

The very fact of turning to Iran for help with the supply of drones is the Kremlin's recognition of its military-political bankruptcy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a video statement on Tuesday.

"For decades, they spent billions of dollars on their military-industrial complex, and in the end they bowed to Tehran to get fairly simple drones and missiles," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky said, "strategically, this will not help them in any way anyway. It only additionally proves to the world that Russia is on the trajectory of its loss and is trying to draw someone else into its accomplices in terror."

"We will definitely provide an appropriate international response to this. But now, at the tactical level, due to Iranian drones, terrorists can still have certain hopes, some calculations, new illusions. All this will fall apart, as will their preliminary calculations," Zelensky said.