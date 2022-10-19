Facts

09:46 19.10.2022

Zelensky: Russia's request for military aid to Iran is recognition of military-political bankruptcy

1 min read
Zelensky: Russia's request for military aid to Iran is recognition of military-political bankruptcy

The very fact of turning to Iran for help with the supply of drones is the Kremlin's recognition of its military-political bankruptcy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a video statement on Tuesday.

"For decades, they spent billions of dollars on their military-industrial complex, and in the end they bowed to Tehran to get fairly simple drones and missiles," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky said, "strategically, this will not help them in any way anyway. It only additionally proves to the world that Russia is on the trajectory of its loss and is trying to draw someone else into its accomplices in terror."

"We will definitely provide an appropriate international response to this. But now, at the tactical level, due to Iranian drones, terrorists can still have certain hopes, some calculations, new illusions. All this will fall apart, as will their preliminary calculations," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

12:52 19.10.2022
Zelensky authorizes Justice Ministry in intl disputes on recovery of compensation from Russia

Zelensky authorizes Justice Ministry in intl disputes on recovery of compensation from Russia

09:04 19.10.2022
Zelensky: German IRIS-T is really effective system

Zelensky: German IRIS-T is really effective system

16:11 18.10.2022
Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

12:43 18.10.2022
Zelensky: By destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Russia destroying space for talks

Zelensky: By destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Russia destroying space for talks

11:36 14.10.2022
Zelensky: By defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies of our statehood

Zelensky: By defeating this enemy, we will respond to all enemies of our statehood

10:29 14.10.2022
Zelensky: Red Cross mandate must be fulfilled

Zelensky: Red Cross mandate must be fulfilled

10:28 14.10.2022
Zelensky: PACE decision to recognize Russia as terrorist state is political signal

Zelensky: PACE decision to recognize Russia as terrorist state is political signal

11:23 13.10.2022
PACE may become first intl organization to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state' – Zelensky

PACE may become first intl organization to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state' – Zelensky

10:25 13.10.2022
Zelensky proposes to create financial 'Ramstein,' raise additional $7 bln for energy infrastructure, gas and coal purchases – speech at IMF, World Bank meeting

Zelensky proposes to create financial 'Ramstein,' raise additional $7 bln for energy infrastructure, gas and coal purchases – speech at IMF, World Bank meeting

09:48 13.10.2022
Zelensky on Ramstein: Helping Ukraine to protect sky is one of most significant humanitarian tasks for Europe

Zelensky on Ramstein: Helping Ukraine to protect sky is one of most significant humanitarian tasks for Europe

AD

HOT NEWS

Brave people of Ukraine become winner of European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize

Center Air Command reports destruction of 12 enemy air targets

Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

EU has evidence of Russian use of Iranian drones against Ukraine – Massrali

National Defense Hackathon 2022 postponed due to situation aggravation with Russia's missile, drone attacks

LATEST

Three people injured in enemy attack on Chernihiv – Tymoshenko

Lviv to remain partially blacked out this night – Lvivoblenergo

Brave people of Ukraine become winner of European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize

Invaders fire at Burshtyn TPP, fire breaks out - Ivano-Frankivsk administration

DTEK reports hostile 'arrivals' at two more company facilities

Center Air Command reports destruction of 12 enemy air targets

Israeli defense minister opposes sending weapons to Ukraine

Enemy hits energy facility in Vinnytsia region – military administration

Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

Russia's exclusion from FATF to limit its ability to influence new anti-money laundering rules – McFaul-Yermak group

AD
AD
AD
AD