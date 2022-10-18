Facts

10:28 18.10.2022

Russian invaders abduct head of information technology service, assistant to ZNPP director general - Energoatom

Russian invaders abduct head of information technology service, assistant to ZNPP director general - Energoatom

Energoatom has reported about another abduction of employees of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant by Russian occupiers.

"On October 17, Russian nuclear terrorists detained and took out in an unknown direction the head of the ZNPP information technology service, Oleh Kostiukov, and the assistant to the general director of the plant, Olek Osheka," Energoatom said on Tuesday.

The company noted that nothing is known about the location and condition of the abducted station workers.

At the same time, Energoatom turned to IAEA head Rafael Grossi and the world community with a request to use all possible measures to free the ZNPP representatives from Russian captivity and facilitate their return to duty.

