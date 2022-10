In Kyiv, three 'arrivals' at power supply facility on Left Bank – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

As a result of morning enemy shelling in Kyiv, there were hits on an energy facility on the Left Bank, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"Kyiv. Preliminarily three 'arrivals' at the power supply facility on the Left Bank of the city," Tymoshenko wrote on Telegram.