Russian-occupied ZNPP again switches to diesel generators due shelling of substation, loss of external power from Ukraine's grids

The 750 kV ZNPP - Dniprovska line of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which received external power from the Ukrainian power system, was once again disconnected due to rocket attacks by the Russian military on remote substations, and the plant switched back to providing its own needs with diesel generators, Energoatom has reported.

"Today, October 17, Russian terrorists once again fired at critical infrastructure substations in the territory controlled by Ukraine, as a result of which, at 03:59, the 750 kV ZNPP - Dniprovska line, was disconnected. During the transition process, due to a short-term voltage drop, the backup transformer of ZNPP needs and diesel generators were launched," Energoatom said, describing the situation.

The company said that Russian terrorists have changed tactics and are now trying to blackmail Ukraine and the whole world with rocket attacks on remote substations through which the ZNPP is powered.

The company also reported that the 750 kV Pivdennoukrainska NPP - Dniprovska line was disconnected, but without affecting the load of the Pivdennoukrainska NPP.

"Once again, we appeal to the international community to urgently take measures for the speedy demilitarization of ZNPP, the withdrawal of all Russian military personnel from the territory of the plant and the city of Enerhodar, and the return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP under the full control of Ukraine for the sake of the security of the whole world," Energoatom called.