IAEA head announces moving to creation of security zone for ZNPP after visits to Ukraine, Russia

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi positively assessed the results of the latest consultations with Ukraine and Russia on the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP).

"Moving closer to the establishment of a protection zone for Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant – the plant's situation is untenable and we need immediate action to protect it," he tweeted after visiting Ukraine and upon his arrival in Poland on Friday, where he had a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

The day before, Grossi recalled that his return visit to Kyiv after talks in St. Petersburg with Russian President Vladimir Putin was agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he had met a week earlier.

In turn, Kuleba, at a meeting with the IAEA head, reiterated Ukraine's position that Russia should withdraw from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant to ensure its nuclear safety.